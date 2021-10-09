Fort L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fort L.P. cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $114.54 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

