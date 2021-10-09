Fort L.P. Sells 1,026 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort L.P. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,495,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,107,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $4,051,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14,860.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 429,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.