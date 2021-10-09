Fort L.P. Sells 3,597 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.41.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

