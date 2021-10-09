Fort L.P. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

