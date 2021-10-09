Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives $75.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co. downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 562,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,462. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

