Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives $75.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co. downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of FBRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 562,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,462. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $47.45.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.