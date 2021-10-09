Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$58.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTS. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective (down previously from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded down C$0.64 on Friday, reaching C$55.76. 995,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.10. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$59.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

