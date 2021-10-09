Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Financial Analysis

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44% Fortuna Silver Mines 17.47% 11.92% 8.40%

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.02 $37.52 million N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 4.34 $21.55 million $0.17 24.41

Copper Mountain Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 3 2 0 2.40

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.62, indicating a potential upside of 87.67%. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 100.30%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

