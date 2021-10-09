Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.50 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

