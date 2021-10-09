Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Holdings Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,173,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 171,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 116,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

