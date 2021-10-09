Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Sells $1,177,818.18 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,584,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

