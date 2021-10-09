Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,920 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 70.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $215.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average is $229.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

