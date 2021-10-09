Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,497 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Landec worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 46.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 94,652 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

LNDC opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

