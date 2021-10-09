Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.16

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.16 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 33.10 ($0.43). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 166,576 shares changing hands.

Separately, Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.91 million and a P/E ratio of -29.58.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

