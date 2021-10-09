FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Physicians Realty Trust Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

