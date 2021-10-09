FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.58.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.07. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.