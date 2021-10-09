FY2022 Earnings Estimate for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $10.84 on Thursday. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

