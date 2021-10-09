FY2022 Earnings Estimate for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Issued By Oppenheimer

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of UpHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UPH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UPH stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

