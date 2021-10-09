GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GBG opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 758 ($9.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 889.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 881.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total transaction of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

