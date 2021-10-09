Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,870 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $741,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,686,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,640,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,434,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,817.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,884.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,621.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,877.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

