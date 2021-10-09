Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $670,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after buying an additional 258,351 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

MPC opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.