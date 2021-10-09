Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Corteva worth $620,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Corteva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Corteva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

