Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €99.30 ($116.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during trading on Monday, hitting €79.40 ($93.41). The stock had a trading volume of 131,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.09. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.