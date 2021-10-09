Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

