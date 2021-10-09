GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

LON:GSK traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,399 ($18.28). 5,304,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,457. The stock has a market cap of £70.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,441.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,392.09. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

