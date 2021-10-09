Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFIT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter.

BFIT opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

