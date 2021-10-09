Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.10.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.