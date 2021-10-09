Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.58.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of GPL opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $163.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.78. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,756,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 737,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.