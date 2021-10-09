Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Downgraded to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$1.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE GPR traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.94 million and a P/E ratio of 7.63. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.47.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$64.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.63 million. Analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.