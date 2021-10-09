Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 148.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 371,033 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 792.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 204,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

