Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

