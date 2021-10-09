Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $982,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.63 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

