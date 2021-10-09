Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

