Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $25.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $5,564,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $3,592,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -150.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

