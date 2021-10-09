Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $25.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.
GDYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -150.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.
