Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.64. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $838.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

