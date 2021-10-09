Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Cap of $85.73 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $85.73 million and approximately $314,567.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,646.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.06 or 0.06441571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00326620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $604.60 or 0.01106396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00100122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.59 or 0.00502488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.00343626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.72 or 0.00325212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,545,606 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.