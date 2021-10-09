Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1,144.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,529 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 154.4% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after buying an additional 741,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.23 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

