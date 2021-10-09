HAPI (HAPI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.28 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One HAPI coin can now be bought for approximately $79.49 or 0.00144725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $34.28 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00230490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011924 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 451,929 coins and its circulating supply is 431,174 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

