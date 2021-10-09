Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Happiness Biotech Group Limited is a nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer. It is focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. Happiness Biotech Group Limited is based in NANPING, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ HAPP opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Happiness Biotech Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.71% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

