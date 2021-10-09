Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,381

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,619.50 ($21.16).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,401 ($18.30) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.93.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

