Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,381

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on HL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,619.50 ($21.16).
LON:HL opened at GBX 1,401 ($18.30) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.93.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
