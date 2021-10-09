HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

