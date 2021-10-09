Head-To-Head Analysis: Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) vs. Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -1.75% 12.99% 4.16% Sohu.com 12.40% 7.86% 2.98%

93.8% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Change Healthcare and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.09 -$112.21 million $1.20 17.31 Sohu.com $749.89 million 1.14 -$54.97 million ($1.40) -15.54

Sohu.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Change Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Change Healthcare and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 13 3 0 2.19 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $24.81, suggesting a potential upside of 19.46%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

