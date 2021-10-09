Head-To-Head Analysis: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pixelworks and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pixelworks
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|Rambus
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
Institutional & Insider Ownership
28.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Pixelworks and Rambus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pixelworks
|$40.85 million
|5.58
|-$26.53 million
|($0.39)
|-11.15
|Rambus
|$242.75 million
|10.00
|-$40.47 million
|$1.03
|21.64
Pixelworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rambus. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
Pixelworks has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Pixelworks and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pixelworks
|-65.70%
|-40.29%
|-27.93%
|Rambus
|-5.94%
|8.76%
|6.39%
Summary
Rambus beats Pixelworks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
About Rambus
Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
