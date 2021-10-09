Head-To-Head Analysis: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pixelworks and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 3 1 0 2.25 Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Pixelworks presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Rambus has a consensus price target of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 18.25%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Rambus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Rambus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $40.85 million 5.58 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -11.15 Rambus $242.75 million 10.00 -$40.47 million $1.03 21.64

Pixelworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rambus. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -65.70% -40.29% -27.93% Rambus -5.94% 8.76% 6.39%

Summary

Rambus beats Pixelworks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

