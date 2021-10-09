Head to Head Analysis: Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.6% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Investar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Investar pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Investar has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 26.81% 9.37% 1.24% Investar 18.71% 7.63% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Republic Bancorp and Investar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Investar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Republic Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.71%. Investar has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Investar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $339.31 million 3.13 $83.25 million N/A N/A Investar $105.89 million 2.13 $13.89 million $1.21 17.92

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Investar.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Investar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment encompasses MemoryBank, private banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking segment includes 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax. The Republic Credit Solutions segment offers general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

