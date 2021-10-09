Head to Head Analysis: Stem (NYSE:STEM) vs. Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stem and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stem currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.71%. Ultralife has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.83%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Ultralife.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A -229.86% -27.74% Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stem and Ultralife’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Ultralife $107.71 million 1.07 $5.23 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ultralife beats Stem on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

