Head-To-Head Contrast: Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers National Banc and Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 34.12% 15.36% 1.71% Union Bankshares 25.41% 17.17% 1.29%

Risk & Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.18 $41.88 million $1.57 10.70 Union Bankshares $52.75 million 2.71 $12.81 million N/A N/A

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Union Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

