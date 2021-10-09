Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Marten Transport worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 35.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 32.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.24 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

