Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7,104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 316.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $244,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $207.47 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

