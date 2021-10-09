Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Atlas worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 1.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

