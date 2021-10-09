Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.62 Million in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 474,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,371,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $5,636,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

POW stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

POW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

