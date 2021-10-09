Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 340,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

